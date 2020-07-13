Kings’ Richaun Holmes violated NBA bubble quarantine to pick up delivery food

Players and staff are required to follow quarantine guidelines upon arriving at the NBA’s bubble campus in Walt Disney World, but we have now seen multiple examples of players who are having trouble with the health and safety protocols.

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes announced on Monday that he has to quarantine in his hotel room for an extended period after he accidentally crossed the NBA’s campus line. Holmes said he broke protocol by meeting a food delivery driver.

Any player who crosses the campus line has to quarantine for a total of 10 days and test negative for COVID-19, and Holmes says he has eight days remaining with his quarantine. Players have been complaining about the menu items available for them in Orlando, but ironically Holmes said last week that he has been enjoying the food situation.

The Sacramento Kings’ Richaun Holmes during a Zoom session from the bubble today: “I’ve seen complaints about the food, I’ve been good down here. I would just say, thank y’all for the food” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 11, 2020

Holmes is now the second known player to have violated the rules of the bubble. Houston Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo violated the initial mandatory 48-hour quarantine rule for players when he left his hotel room. He also must remain isolated now for more than a week before he can be cleared to rejoin his teammates. Players have already logged a variety of complaints about life in the Disney World bubble.

Holmes is a key contributor for the Kings, as he is averaging career-highs this season in points with 12.8 points and rebounds with 8.3 per game. The kings are 28-36 and 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.