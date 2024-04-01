2 Spurs starters ruled out for rest of season

Victor Wembanyama will be without a couple of battery mates for the remainder of his rookie year.

The San Antonio Spurs announced Monday that two of their starters, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan, will miss the remainder of the season. Vassell is dealing with a stress reaction in his foot, and Sochan recently underwent surgery on his ankle.

Vassell, 23, and Sochan, 20, had been two of the more durable Spurs this season. The former started on the wing in 62 of his 68 games (averaging 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per night), and the latter had started as a point forward in 73 of his 74 games (posting 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per night).

The move by the Spurs to shut down both youngsters does not come as a surprise with just seven games left in the season and the team at a Western Conference-worst 18-57. San Antonio, after some interesting tinkering, may have also gotten a good enough idea of how both players will fit in for the future around their franchise talent Wembanyama.