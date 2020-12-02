Tyler Herro willing to come off bench for Heat

Tyler Herro wants to be a starter, but he is willing to be a team player for now.

The start to the 2020-2021 NBA season is heating up as teams are opening up their camps. Herro was one of the breakout players of last season’s playoffs and maybe figured an increased role was in store for the upcoming season. But if he’s asked to continue coming off the bench, he will do it.

Tyler Herro, who told me in January that he unquestionably wants to be a starter longterm, reiterates that is the goal now but will do whatever Spoelstra wants. If Heat opens with Leonard at center, then Spo must choose 2 starters among Robinson, Herro, Dragic, Nunn, Bradley. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 2, 2020

Herro was the No. 13 overall pick by the Heat in last year’s draft and started eight of 55 games in which he played during his rookie season. He also started five of 21 playoff games.

Herro broke out in the playoffs with 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He averaged 13.5 points per game during the regular season. Miami retained Duncan Robinson, Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn, while adding Avery Bradley. They will have numerous options at the guard positions.