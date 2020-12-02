 Skip to main content
Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Tyler Herro willing to come off bench for Heat

December 2, 2020
by Larry Brown

Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro wants to be a starter, but he is willing to be a team player for now.

The start to the 2020-2021 NBA season is heating up as teams are opening up their camps. Herro was one of the breakout players of last season’s playoffs and maybe figured an increased role was in store for the upcoming season. But if he’s asked to continue coming off the bench, he will do it.

Herro was the No. 13 overall pick by the Heat in last year’s draft and started eight of 55 games in which he played during his rookie season. He also started five of 21 playoff games.

Herro broke out in the playoffs with 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He averaged 13.5 points per game during the regular season. Miami retained Duncan Robinson, Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn, while adding Avery Bradley. They will have numerous options at the guard positions.

