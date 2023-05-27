Tyler Herro fires back at Stan Van Gundy with savage response

Tyler Herro is pulling an Uno reverse card on Stan Van Gundy.

The former NBA head coach (and now TNT commentator) Van Gundy went viral this week for his roast of Herro, the Miami Heat guard. Herro remains in street clothes on the bench while he continues to recover from a broken hand. During a recent Heat playoff game, Van Gundy took aim at Herro’s fashion choices (you can hear his full remarks here).

On Saturday, Herro responded in a savage way via a post to Instagram.

“my ‘fashion’ as bad as he was on the sideline,” Herro said of Van Gundy, adding in a laughing-face emoji.

Tyler Herro fires back at Stan Van Gundy and implies he was a bad coach 👀 pic.twitter.com/7YVukemTdX — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 27, 2023

Van Gundy coached in the league for 13 seasons and wasn’t too terrible. He went 554-425 (.566) overall and led the Orlando Magic to a Finals berth in 2009. But Van Gundy did get fired by multiple teams, and the more recent anecdotes about his coaching weren’t all that flattering.

It is possible Herro is actually friendly with Van Gundy and was just joshing him right back. For one, Herro’s current coach, Erik Spoelstra, used to be an assistant under Van Gundy in Miami. But Herro probably got a little more personal than he needed to right there with Van Gundy.