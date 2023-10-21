Tyler Herro learned of Damian Lillard trade at awkward time

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was sitting at a table with his head coach, Erik Spoelstra, enjoying a nice lunch at Coconut Grove restaurant in Miami on September 27 when his phone began buzzing. It continued to buzz for nearly an hour.

Both Herro and Spoelstra recognized what the commotion could be. After all, Herro had been the focal point of trade rumors for several months and something was clearly stirring.

“We were just catching up,” Spoelstra said, via The Ringer. “Shootin’ the s–t.”

But Herro’s phone would not relent and eventually, he had to pick it up. There was concern that it might be a family-related issue even though both knew it was likely about a trade.

“Look, Coach,” Herro said. “I don’t want to get this but I just got to make sure everything’s good at home.”

In that moment, Herro would learn his fate. He was either going to be shipped off to the Portland Trailblazers in a package for Damian Lillard or he’d be able to finish enjoying lunch with the man who remained his head coach.

“That’s when he told me,” Spoelstra said.

The two were able to finish their meal because Herro had not been traded — Lillard had been but not to Miami. Instead, Portland traded their star guard to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a blockbuster three-team trade.

“I thought I was out of here,” Herro said. “I damn near had my s–t packed up.”

Less than 24 hours after the trade, a relieved Herro fired off a few tweets that immediately went viral. He was finally able to relax after a very stressful time.