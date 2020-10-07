 Skip to main content
Tyler Herro gets the memes after flop from LeBron James contact

October 6, 2020
by Larry Brown

Tyler Herro flop LeBron James

Tyler Herro gave his best flop after making contact with LeBron James on a fastbreak layup during Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Tuesday night, and he received the meme treatment.

Duncan Robinson tried to make a pass to Herro midway through the first quarter during a Miami Heat possession. Instead, James was there for the steal. LeBron took the ball all the way for a fastbreak dunk to put the Lakers up 15-12.

The way James sent Herro flying led to numerous jokes.

Forgive Herro, as he was just trying to do his best Alex Caruso impression.

