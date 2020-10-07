Tyler Herro gets the memes after flop from LeBron James contact

Tyler Herro gave his best flop after making contact with LeBron James on a fastbreak layup during Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Tuesday night, and he received the meme treatment.

Duncan Robinson tried to make a pass to Herro midway through the first quarter during a Miami Heat possession. Instead, James was there for the steal. LeBron took the ball all the way for a fastbreak dunk to put the Lakers up 15-12.

The way James sent Herro flying led to numerous jokes.

BRON TO HERRO ON THAT FAST BREAK pic.twitter.com/1gCUa0LN2n — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) October 7, 2020

Herro hit that Desiigner move pic.twitter.com/IF9IByfIKv — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) October 7, 2020

Tyler Herro looked like this pic.twitter.com/OaVPXiqqN9 — Un1on (@Un1onIsTaken) October 7, 2020

Forgive Herro, as he was just trying to do his best Alex Caruso impression.