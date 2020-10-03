Video: Alex Caruso got away with a ridiculous flop

Alex Caruso got away with a ridiculous flop during Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers were holding the ball for the final possession of the first quarter against the Miami Heat. LeBron James attempted a long shot as the quarter was ending, so Caruso tried to crash the boards.

As Caruso got into the key, he got pushed slightly by Kendrick Nunn and acted extra hard like he had been hit by a tidal wave.

Caruso's flop is a cinematic masterpiece pic.twitter.com/21fQVARaY1 — Stu Motown #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 3, 2020

The officials reviewed the play after seeing Caruso go flying. They actually called a foul on Nunn and gave the Lakers the ball with time left on the clock.

Perhaps in a “ball don’t lie” justice scenario, Caruso missed his 3-point attempt to attend the quarter.

That was one of the most embarrassing postseason flops since this one by Marcus Smart.