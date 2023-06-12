Report reveals Tyler Herro’s status for Game 5 of NBA Finals

Tyler Herro has been fighting his way back from a broken hand he suffered in the first game of the playoffs, and the Miami Heat star may finally be ready to make his return.

The Heat on Monday upgraded Herro to questionable ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the plan is for Herro to suit up and attempt to play.

The hope is that Herro doesn't suffer a setback ahead of Game 5 and can still manage the discomfort in his right hand, sources said. Herro has been out since fracturing the hand in Game 1 vs. Milwaukee in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. https://t.co/EH6T4ukkbB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2023

Miami is down 3-1 to the Denver Nuggets, so Game 5 is a must-win. Herro recently told reporters that he is still experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired shooting hand, but it sounds like he has been cleared by doctors.

Initial reports indicated Herro would return for Game 2 or Game 3. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra then shared a troubling update on Herro’s status last week.

Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists during the regular season. If he’s healthy, he would provide the Heat with a much-needed scoring threat as they look to keep their title hopes alive.