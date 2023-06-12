 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 12, 2023

Report reveals Tyler Herro’s status for Game 5 of NBA Finals

June 12, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Tyler Herro in warmups

Mar 29, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Herro has been fighting his way back from a broken hand he suffered in the first game of the playoffs, and the Miami Heat star may finally be ready to make his return.

The Heat on Monday upgraded Herro to questionable ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the plan is for Herro to suit up and attempt to play.

Miami is down 3-1 to the Denver Nuggets, so Game 5 is a must-win. Herro recently told reporters that he is still experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired shooting hand, but it sounds like he has been cleared by doctors.

Initial reports indicated Herro would return for Game 2 or Game 3. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra then shared a troubling update on Herro’s status last week.

Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists during the regular season. If he’s healthy, he would provide the Heat with a much-needed scoring threat as they look to keep their title hopes alive.

Article Tags

Miami HeatNBA FinalsTyler Herro
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus