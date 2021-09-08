Tyler Herro looks absolutely ripped in new gym photo

Tyler Herro lost some of his shine during his sophomore season, but he is looking more than ready to get it back.

The Miami Heat guard posted a picture of himself in the gym to Instagram this week. Herro was looking totally ripped in the new shot.

For comparison, here are “before” and “after” pictures of Herro.

SI’s Shandel Richardson notes that the Heat challenged Herro to put on ten pounds of muscle this offseason, a goal he certainly seems to have reached.

The 21-year-old Herro played last season at an official weight of 195 pounds. While he did have a better statistical year than his rookie season, Herro was ultimately much less effective in terms of consistency and defensive impact.

The extra bulk should help Herro do an even better job of getting to the rim and hitting the boards. It also seems to be the product of the former lottery pick trying out some new workouts this offseason.