Video: Tyler Herro shows off his skills with boxing workout

Tyler Herro may be coming to a celebrity boxing match near you. Or not.

Herro shared a video on Instagram Saturday that showed him doing a boxing workout.

Baby Goat with the hands pic.twitter.com/Pm8RlorpdN — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) July 3, 2021

Herro’s hand speed is very slow and his punching power is lacking. But you have to give him credit for the effort and for trying new things to improve his game.

Herro, 21, just completed his second season in the NBA. The No. 13 pick in the 2019 draft, Herro averaged 15.1 points per game this season. There was talk that the Heat liked him so much that they wouldn’t include him in a possible trade for James Harden.