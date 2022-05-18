Bam Adebayo had a great reaction to Tyler Herro’s postgame outfit

The Miami Heat were in good spirits after winning Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final 118-107 against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Those feelings spilled into the Heat’s postgame press conference.

Miami’s Bam Adebayo spoke to reporters after the game. Tyler Herro then walked into the room to join Adebayo at the press conference. Herro was wearing a funny outfit.

The NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year sported a shirt with the sleeves cut off, as well as sunglasses and a hat.

Adebayo couldn’t contain himself from laughing, before rolling up his sleeves to mimic Herro.

“Fashionably late,” Herro joked.

Both players have a good reason to smile aside from their team’s win.

Adebayo scored 10 points and blocked four shots, while Herro had 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

This isn’t the first time Herro has made headlines with an outfit.

Game 2 takes place on Thursday in Miami before the series shifts to Boston for Game 3 on Saturday.