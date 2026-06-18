Tyrese Haliburton’s fiancée Jade Jones speaks on death of friend at her bachelorette party

Jade Jones is breaking her silence this week on the tragic death of her close friend Makenzi Kern.

In a post to Instagram on Wednesday, Jones, the fiancée of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton , issued a lengthy tribute to her late friend Kern. Jones said that Kern “was truly a light in this world” and “a once-in-a-lifetime kind of friend.”

Additionally, Jones shared a number of her photos together with Kern over the years and said that Kern had been “there for all of our moments since the day I met Tyrese.” Take a look at Jones’ full tribute post.

Kern, 26, died in St. Barth’s on June 8 while attending Jones’ bachelorette party on the island. According to a report, Kern’s family does not believe that foul play, drugs, or alcohol played a role in her death (read the full details here).

Jones and Kern were both cheerleaders at Iowa State University. Meanwhile, Haliburton also played his college ball at Iowa State from 2018-20.

The two-time NBA All-Star Haliburton has been in a relationship with Jones since 2019, and the couple announced their engagement last year in a viral post. Haliburton and Jones had scheduled their wedding for Aug. 1 of this year, but it remains unclear if they will proceed with that date in the wake of Kern’s tragic passing.