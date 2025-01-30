Isaiah Stewart ejected for striking opponent during Pistons-Pacers game

Isaiah Stewart has once again gone Isaiah Stewart this week.

The Detroit Pistons big man Stewart was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers for striking Pacers counterpart Thomas Bryant. With under nine minutes left in the second quarter, Stewart got excessive on a box-out attempt and shoulder-charged Bryant into the ground.

Bryant was incensed and needed to be held back from going after Stewart. Meanwhile, referee crew chief Tyler Ford appeared to throw out Stewart on the spot, and a replay review confirmed a flagrant-2 foul on Stewart and thus an automatic ejection.

Here is the full sequence.

Isaiah Stewart EJECTED after flagrant foul 2 on Thomas Bryant pic.twitter.com/vJDkNb1rul — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2025

Bryant ended up missing both flagrant-foul free throws, but the Pacers still went into the half leading 74-64.

In a throwback to the mid-2000s, some real bad blood is brewing once again between the Pistons and the Pacers. Stewart was involved in another heated incident the last time these two teams met, and the ejection on Tuesday was unfortunately very on-brand for Stewart. You may recall that he once tried to fight LeBron James on the court and actually did once fight a different opponent in an arena tunnel, leading to Stewart’s arrest and citation.