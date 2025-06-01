Tyrese Haliburton roasts Ben Stiller after Pacers eliminate Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton did not let Ben Stiller off the hook after the latter dished out some pregame trash talk.

Stiller, an avid New York Knicks supporter, reposted a video of the Indiana Pacers star before Saturday’s all-important Eastern Conference Finals Game 6. The clip showed Haliburton wearing an all-black outfit and carrying a black duffel bag as he walked into Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

Stiller joked that Haliburton was packed and ready to return to New York for Game 7.

“Good thing he brought his duffel for the flight to NY,” Stiller captioned his post on X.

Good thing he brought his duffel for the flight to NY. https://t.co/0vHKAEPHhI — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) May 31, 2025

But just like when Stiller first met Robert De Niro’s character in the 2000 movie “Meet the Parents,” things did not go as planned for the Knicks fan.

Haliburton tallied 21 points and a game-high 13 assists in a 125-108 Pacers beatdown of Stiller’s Knicks.

After the game, Tyrese clapped back at the 59-year-old actor for his pregame post.

“Nah, was to pack y’all up,” Haliburton responded.

Nah, was to pack y’all up https://t.co/hhgo9fp8ib — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) June 1, 2025

Haliburton looked like a bona fide star throughout most of the Knicks-Pacers series. The Iowa State alum averaged 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 10.5 assists across six conference finals games.

Tyrese may have lost the Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy to his Pacers teammate, but no other player has seen his stock rise more this postseason than Haliburton. Being able to roast famous New Yorkers has only helped his cause.