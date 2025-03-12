Tyrese Haliburton made sick shot on ‘football play’ to help Pacers win game

Tyrese Haliburton made a levitating shot to help his Indiana Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., on Tuesday night.

Haliburton’s Pacers were inbounding the ball with 3.9 seconds left down 114-111 to the Bucks. They ran a great play that saw Haliburton begin on the opposite side of the court only to get open after receiving a screen. He then received the inbound pass and jumped for a 3-pointer as he was falling away from the basket.

Not only did he improbably make the shot, but he also got fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

TYRESE HALIBURTON SINKS IT 🤯



FOUR POINT PLAY WITH A CHANCE FOR THE WIN!

Haliburton went to the free throw line after being fouled and converted to put his team up 115-111. They won 115-114.

Milwaukee’s players ran what appeared to be pass patterns like in football, which is exactly what Haliburton noted in his postgame comments.

“It’s like a football play,” Haliburton said. “It was great to see it work. The first time we ever ran the play in training camp two years ago, I made the shot the same way. I haven’t got the ball since. I usually hate running the play.”

He had to bury a really tough shot, which made it such a special one. People also noted that Haliburton made the shot with Pacers legend Reggie Miller broadcasting the game for TNT. That’s the type of clutch three-pointer Miller was famous for during his Hall of Fame career. This time it was Haliburton creating a cool memory for Pacers fans.