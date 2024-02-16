Tyrese Haliburton showcases his odd two different voices during TV interview

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton’s versatility apparently extends beyond the basketball court.

The Pacers guard unintentionally showed off his two distinct voices during his Thursday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Haliburton was asked about whether or not he has felt a “buzz” in Indianapolis this season due to the Pacers’ newfound success. McAfee interrupted the 23-year-old’s answer to point out the change in the All-Star’s intonation while speaking (4:51 mark).

McAfee: “You have two different voices.”

Haliburton: “I do. People say that all the time!”

McAfee: “Did you hear? I didn’t know if it was our microphone at first.”

Haliburton: “I never catch it. You know, I watch [my podcast appearances] after and I’m like, ‘Dang, my voice changed.'”

Haliburton’s voice seemed to go down an octave mid-sentence to start the clip. He then went back and forth between the two voices while giving his answer. The Pacers guard’s shift in tone was also evident throughout various parts of Thursday’s episode.

Haliburton isn’t the only All-Star known to do this. Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns went viral on social media in the past for seemingly possessing a plethora of different voices.

How many different voices does KAT have??pic.twitter.com/IehDZTlA5O — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 20, 2023

Multiple voices aside, Haliburton has had fans making all sorts of noises at Gainbridge Fieldhouse whenever he makes a preposterous highlight pass.

In 43 games so far this season, the Pacers guard has averaged 21.8 points and a league-leading 11.7 assists per game. The man has probably earned the right to speak however he wants without being ridiculed.