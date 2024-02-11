Tyrese Haliburton goes viral for unimaginable assist off the glass

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton continues to play like an artist on the hardwood. The ball is his paintbrush and the court is his canvas.

Haliburton served up another masterpiece on Saturday in a 125-111 win against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y.

The Pacers led the Knicks 69-64 about four minutes into the third quarter. Haliburton shook Knicks wing Josh Hart with a pump fake from the top of the key. But the All-Star guard had already given up his dribble, which would have normally meant that he needed to either shoot or pass.

Instead, Haliburton got creative. He fired a pass to himself off the glass and then immediately dished it to an open Pascal Siakam in the corner for a three.

ARE YOU KIDDING?! Tyrese Haliburton goes off the backboard to himself and hits Pascal Siakam for three 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NSEp48PVFX — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 11, 2024

The off-the-glass pass is usually finished off with a slam. But Haliburton made the move his own with a unique twist on the play.

Haliburton finished the contest with 12 assists, which is right around his league-leading season average. He also had 20 points on 6/13 shooting with four made three-pointers — including a fun one to beat the third-quarter buzzer.

ended the third with a deep bucket from Tyrese Haliburton at the buzzer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IDTaH33Hf3 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 11, 2024

Haliburton may have been practicing his material for next week when he represents the Pacers at the NBA All-Star Game held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.