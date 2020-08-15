Tyronn Lue looking to have Chauncey Billups as his top assistant?

Tyronn Lue may be bringing a fellow member of the LA Clippers organization to whatever team he ends up coaching next.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Lue, who is a leading candidate for head coaching vacancies around the league, has been speaking with Chauncey Billups about joining his potential staff as associate head coach.

Lue, an assistant for the Clippers, and Billups, a broadcaster for the team, are both former players and are both 43 years old. Wojnarowski also says the two are longtime friends who shared the same player agent, Andy Miller.

While Lue is drawing some major interest leaguewide, Billups was also recently in the mix for an NBA front office position. Chicago, New Orleans, and Brooklyn are the three teams that will be embarking on a head coaching search this offseason with the possibility of more jobs opening up once the season is over. One of those teams could end up with a Lue-Billups tandem leading the way for them into the future.