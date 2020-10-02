 Skip to main content
Report: Tyronn Lue interviewing with three teams for head coach jobs

October 2, 2020
by Grey Papke

Tyronn Lue

One of the most in-demand NBA coaching candidates has an extensive slate of interviews lined up this weekend.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Lue is meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday afternoon. He has meetings with the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets lined up over the weekend.

Lue has won an NBA title and is well-regarded in NBA circles. He spent last season as an assistant coach with the Clippers, so he may have the inside track on that job.

This puts Lue in the mix for three of the five vacant NBA head coaching jobs. He hasn’t been linked to the Oklahoma City Thunder or Indiana Pacers.

