Tyronn Lue reportedly the favorite for Clippers head coaching job

The Los Angeles Clippers are in the process of searching for a head coach after firing Doc Rivers, but the person who lands the job may already be working for the team.

Clippers assistant coach Tyronn Lue is among the top candidates to become the team’s head coach. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Lue is considered the early favorite.

Lue and Jeff Van Gundy were the first two names mentioned after Rivers was fired. The case for promoting Lue is obvious, as he has head coaching experience in addition to an established relationship with Clippers superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Lue coached the Cleveland Cavaliers for three-plus seasons, including their LeBron James-led championship team in 2015-16. He has drawn widespread head coaching interest around the NBA, so it is only a matter of time before he gets another job. It would not be a surprise if the Clippers are his top choice.