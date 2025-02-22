Udonis Haslem has blunt message for Paul Pierce as rivalry rages

Nearly a decade after the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat rivalry reached its peak, Udonis Haslem still feels some sort of way.

Haslem and several ex-Celtics have gone back and forth for years, even in instances where it’s not warranted. Any critical take on the Heat, no matter how mundane, has been met with vitriol from the three-time NBA champion.

Even when all is quiet, Haslem still feels the need to stir things back up.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

During a Wednesday appearance on the Out The Mud Podcast, which is hosted by former NBA stars Tony Allen and Zach Randolph, Haslem again took aim at Paul Pierce over comments allegedly made when Barack Obama was still in his first term as President of the United States.

Udonis Haslem still has smoke for Paul Pierce



"I come from a place where you can’t say what you want to people. There come consequences with that." 😳



(via @OutTheMudTL / h/t @HeatDiehards )



pic.twitter.com/2LXocoFvoF — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 21, 2025

“Paul… We gonna have to figure that out,” Haslem said. “I come from a place where you can’t say what you want to people. There come consequences with that. And they got to a certain point sometimes where they used to say things on the court to people I just didn’t think was okay.

“Let’s keep it real, dog. You talk like that at the park, the trunk is going to get popped and this s–t is going to get aired out.”

Although Haslem still has a very open beef with Pierce, he noted that any issues with Kevin Garnett have been squashed. He also doesn’t have an issue with current Celtics players.

“My beef is not with the current Celtics — Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, I got nothing but love for them boys,” he said. “My beef ain’t even with KG. He said something the other day, and I was like, ‘You know what? Me and KG cool.'”

Haslem is 44 years old and Pierce is 47. At this point, their beef is akin to Max Goldman and John Gustafson — it’s just a couple of grumpy old men.