Udonis Haslem has vulgar response to Paul Pierce’s D-Wade comments

Udonis Haslem may finally be retired from the NBA, but he is not retired from feuding with his old Boston Celtics rivals.

Celtics great Paul Pierce went viral this week for the comments that he made on a podcast about Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade. Pierce very confidently explained why he believes that he was the better all-time player than Wade. You can hear Pierce’s reasoning (or at least his attempt at reasoning) here.

Pierce’s comments drew a strong reaction over the weekend from Wade’s longtime Heat teammate Haslem.

“These podcast[s] have muhf–kas getting diarrhea out [of] the mouth!!!!” Haslem wrote in an Instagram comment (profanity edited by LBS).

Haslem is very close with Wade — they entered the league together in 2003 and spent 15 total seasons as teammates in Miami (including winning three championships together). The two players also had a particularly intense rivalry with the Celtics during the Pierce era, facing Boston in the playoffs for three straight years from 2010-12 (the Heat won two of those matchups).

This isn’t the first time Pierce has hyped himself up at the expense of Wade. But Haslem, who really cannot stand his former Celtics rivals, isn’t letting Pierce get away with it this time around.