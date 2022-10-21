 Skip to main content
Joel Embiid pulled soft move after dud against Bucks

October 21, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Joel Embiid holds a ball

Nov 27, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) warms up before action against the Sacramento Kings at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid might be looking for a sponsorship from Charmin with the move that he pulled on Thursday night.

The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid had a poor game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Though he finished with a double-double (15 points, 12 rebounds), Embiid shot an abysmal 6-for-21 from the floor, had a game-high four turnovers, and posted a game-worst plus-minus of -10.

The five-time All-Star was also a complete no-show during the second half. He failed to score a single point after halftime, going 0-for-7. Embiid drew criticism online for his sluggish, slipshod play.

After the game, Embiid declined to speak with reporters, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Embiid, who won the scoring title last season, is the unquestioned leader of the 76ers as well as a perennial MVP frontrunner. For him to be ducking the music after an appalling performance on national TV against a top rival in the Bucks is not the best look, to say the absolute least.

Philly’s season opener did not go too well either for Embiid, who just looks lost and out-of-shape right now. If that is the Embiid who shows up (or more appropriately, fails to show up) this year, the 76ers are in trouble.

Joel Embiid
