Update emerges on Anthony Davis after early exit from Christmas game with injury

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting some good news on Anthony Davis after it looked like he went Groundhog Day on them again this week.

Davis had to exit early from the Lakers’ Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors due to a sprained left ankle. The nine-time All-Star rolled the ankle in the first quarter on a misstep as he was simply walking.

Anthony Davis is QUESTIONABLE to return after injuring his ankle on this play. Hope he’s okay pic.twitter.com/n89OiiwzWv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 26, 2024

The Lakers ruled Davis out for the rest of the game shortly afterward. But Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported that Davis was able to walk without any support after suffering the injury and would be considered day-to-day going forward. Davis himself also stated after the game that he planned to play in the Lakers’ next game on Saturday against Sacramento.

Anthony Davis to ESPN: “I’ll be OK. I am playing against SAC on Saturday” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 26, 2024

Fortunately for the Lakers, they were able to take care of business against the rival Warriors, winning 115-113 on an Austin Reaves layup with 1.0 seconds left. The news about Davis has to feel really good for them too, especially given his strange history of getting hurt against Golden State.