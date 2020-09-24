Vanessa Bryant issues scathing statement in response mother’s interview

Vanessa Bryant issued a scathing statement this week in response to a TV interview involving her mother.

Bryant has been in the news recently over her lawsuits against a helicopter company and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She also has been dealing with a conflict with her mother that has gone public.

Vanessa’s mother, Sofia Laine, was living with the Bryant family earlier this year. Laine was trying to help her daughter cope after the tragic death of Vanessa’s late husband Kobe and daughter, Gianna. Something happened between them, because Sofia claims her daughter kicker her out of the home. Laine also claims Vanessa told her to return a car.

Vanessa issued a scathing response to Laine.

“My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mom has the audacity to do an interview on TV talking negatively about me while shedding tears about a car and home that wasn’t in her name,” Vanessa said. “She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied her apartment that I provide, and put the furniture in storage to appear as though she is without support.”

Bryant detailed in her statement what kind of support she and Kobe have provided Laine.

“My husband and I have financially supported her over the past 20 years, and I continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony. Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive for my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away.

“Going forward, I see what is most important to my mom and it is beyond hurtful. I hope this public airing of our personal relations will stop here,” she wrote.

Bryant, 38, had four children with Kobe. She is now raising her three daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri. She reportedly told Laine that the grandmother could see her grandchildren via FaceTime. Sadly, Kobe also had many issues with his parents as well.