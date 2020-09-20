Vanessa Bryant’s mother says daughter kicked her out of house

Vanessa Bryant dealt with an unthinkable family tragedy nearly eight months ago, and it sounds like she is now navigating through some family drama as well.

Back in February, Us Weekly published a story about how Vanessa had been leaning on her mother, Sofia Laine, as she grieved the loss of Kobe and hers and Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Giannia. Laine had moved in with Vanessa at one point, but she now says her daughter has kicked her out of the Bryant home.

Laine sat down for an interview with Univision that is set to air in its entirety on Monday. A preview clip, which is only in Spanish, was shared on social media. According to Erika Marie of Hot New Hip Hop, a teary-eyed Laine claims in the interview that her daughter has kicked her out of the Bryant home and demanded that she return a car Vanessa had given to her.

Vanessa has been sorting through several legal issues since Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash back in January. She is seeking a large sum of money in a wrongful death lawsuit. You can read more about that case here.