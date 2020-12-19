Vanessa Bryant posts touching tribute on anniversary of Kobe’s jersey retirement

Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband with a touching tribute she posted on Instagram on Friday.

Friday marked the three-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s jersey retirement ceremony from the Lakers. Both numbers worn by Bryant during his Hall of Fame career (8 and 24) were retired by the team on Dec. 18, 2017.

Three years later, Kobe is no longer alive, but his wife is keeping up the memories. She posted a video clip from the ceremony and said “no one like you” and called Kobe “irreplaceable.”

Vanessa Bryant reflects on the third anniversary of Kobe's jerseys retirement (via vanessabryant/IG) #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/5YStiMGiQN — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) December 18, 2020

Kobe and daughter Gianna died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash that killed all nine people aboard the chopper. Nearly a year later, it’s still so hard to believe Kobe and Gianna are gone. At least the memories they gave us and their family are still alive.