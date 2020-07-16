Report: Victor Oladipo had fractured relationship with Pacers after quad injury

With Victor Oladipo’s 2021 free agency nearing, new information appears to be emerging about his relationship with the Indiana Pacers.

Pacers reporter Scott Agness wrote Thursday that the former All-Star guard had a fractured relationship with the team following his quad injury in Jan. 2019. Agness does add though that the relationship has improved over time.

Oladipo, 28, returned from the injury this season after missing over a year but did not quite look like himself. He originally opted out of the Orlando bubble but is now considering playing, leading to a dispute with the NBA over the $3 million in salary that he has left for the season. The Pacers, however, are fully supporting Oladipo and are willing to pay the disputed amount.

“It’s no surprise that they backed me and they support me,” Oladipo was quoted as saying. “I’m just thankful that they got my back.”

The seven-year NBA veteran does appear to have made significant headway in bridging the gap between him and the Pacers. But with another bigger-name team looming as a likely free agent suitor in 2021, it is worth wondering if Oladipo’s relationship with the Pacers has improved to the point that he would want to stay with them for another few years.