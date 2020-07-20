Victor Oladipo expected to participate in Pacers’ scrimmages

There is more evidence that Victor Oladipo may take part in the NBA’s restart after all.

The Indiana Pacers guard is expected to take part in the team’s scrimmages later this week, according to head coach Nate McMillan.

Pacers coach Nate McMillan says he expects Victor Oladipo to play in Indiana's scrimmages starting this week — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 20, 2020

Oladipo is recovering from a quad injury that had cost him most of the season and was still bothering him upon his return. Originally, he opted out of the restart, citing that recovery as the reason. However, he began to reconsider, and has admitted that he is increasingly likely to play after all.

A healthy Oladipo would be a huge benefit to the Pacers as they look to make a playoff run. Expect him to test out that quad, and it sounds like he may well play as long as things go off without any trouble.