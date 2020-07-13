Report: Victor Oladipo may actually play for Pacers in resumed season

The Indiana Pacers may actually get Victor Oladipo back for the resumed NBA season in Orlando.

Oladipo initially said in early July that he did not feel comfortable participating the restart as he continues to work his way back from a quad injury. However, he made the trip to Orlando with his team and has been practicing with them. Things have gone well enough that he is now reconsidering.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania says there is a growing belief that Oladipo will try to play and there is “optimism” surrounding his status.

There is growing belief Pacers star Victor Oladipo will attempt to play in the NBA’s restarted season after multiple strong team practices in Orlando, sources inside the bubble tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2020

Oladipo missed a full year with his injury. When he returned before the NBA shutdown, he averaged 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in 13 games. He admitted that he was not all that close to full strength in those games, which likely helped account for his modest stats.

Oladipo’s Pacers are 39-26 and occupy the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They went 32-20 without him in the lineup this season.