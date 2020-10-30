Victor Oladipo reportedly drawing trade interest from Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks need better production out of the 2 spot, and they seem to be looking in the right place this offseason.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported this week that the Bucks have spoken with the Indiana Pacers about a Victor Oladipo trade. O’Connor says though that a deal seems unlikely right now.

Oladipo, 28, is entering the final year of his contract with the Pacers. Though he is a multi-time All-Star, Oladipo has struggled to regain his form ever since his torn quad injury in early 2019.

Last season, the Bucks relied on the post-prime Wesley Matthews, the young Donte DiVincenzo, the underwhelming Pat Connaughton, and the ancient Kyle Korver at the shooting guard position. Getting Oladipo right now would require a return package, and he is no guarantee to stay long-term. Still, he would fill a big need for the Bucks, who are in win-now mode.