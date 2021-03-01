Victor Oladipo turned down contract extension offer from Rockets

Victor Oladipo turned down a contract extension offer from the Houston Rockets, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday that the Rockets offered Oladipo a two-year, $45.2 million maximum contract offer. That is the most Houston could offer Oladipo before free agency.

Oladipo turned down the offer reportedly because he is seeking a long-term deal in free agency.

Oladipo was the centerpiece of the return the Rockets received in the massive James Harden trade. They sent Caris LeVert to Indiana to get Oladipo in the 4-team trade.

If Oladipo ends up leaving Houston in free agency, as will likely be the case, then the Rockets’ return for the former MVP Harden will be based on how they do with their draft picks from the Nets. That’s a lot of pressure on Houston to get it right in the draft, otherwise they will have lost Harden and not received much in return.

Although this report does not mean Oladipo is certain to leave the Rockets in free agency, a report shortly after the trade said the guard was unlikely to remain in Houston beyond the season.

Photo: Michael Tipton/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0