Report: Victor Oladipo does not want to remain with Rockets

The Houston Rockets traded away one player who did not want to be there, and they may have acquired another one who doesn’t either.

The Rockets initially received Caris LeVert as part of their trade of James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. However, Houston traded LeVert to Indiana for Victor Oladipo (full trade details here).

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reports that Oladipo does not want to be in Houston. O’Connor says Oladipo hopes to end up in Miami.

Oladipo will be a free agent after the season. If he is set on getting to Miami or playing elsewhere he prefers, then that means Houston would get less than a season of him. That also means that Houston’s return for Harden might depend on what they turn the draft picks into, unless they also decide to flip Oladipo.

Photo: Michael Tipton/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0