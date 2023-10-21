Warriors send Steph Curry for jump ball against Victor Wembanyama

Steph Curry has done some magical things on the basketball court over the years. The Golden State Warriors point guard’s list of achievements does not include beating Victory Wembanyama for a jump ball.

The Warriors faced off against the San Antonio Spurs in the teams’ shared preseason finale on Friday. The fans were indirectly reminded that the game was non-bearing after witnessing the opening tip at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

The Spurs had Wembanyama representing them for the tip-off. Standing opposite him was the 6’4″ Curry looking as focused on a jump ball as he has ever looked in his 15-year NBA career.

The Curry-Wemby jump ball even caught the Warriors’ announcers off guard. Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike were still talking to special guest Juan Toscano-Anderson before they realized what was going on.

The Warriors star tried to time his jump perfectly with the referee’s release of the basketball. A quick jump appeared to be the only way the 2-time MVP could have a chance against Wembanyama. However, even a timely leap was not enough to overcome Wemby’s absurd 8-foot wingspan.

Curry’s warm-up leap might have still been beneficial for the Warriors. He was able to block a step-back jump shot from Spurs win Devin Vassell in the game’s opening minute.