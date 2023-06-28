Has Victor Wembanyama’s actual height finally been revealed?

Victor Wembanyama is very, very tall. There is no debating that, but no one seems to know exactly how far above the 7-foot mark the San Antonio Spurs rookie stands. We may finally have an actual answer.

Wembanyama’s height has been listed as anywhere from 7-foot-2 to 7-foot-5, depending on the source of the information. After the Spurs drafted Wembanyama first overall last Thursday, they said in their official press release that he is 7-foot-3. The team may have shortchanged him just a tad.

According to Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News, a Spurs official said Wembanyama’s official height is 7-foot-3 and 1/2 inches. That measurement was taken by team staffers after the 19-year-old removed his shoes. The team then officially listed Wembanyama as 7-foot-3.

We got a good feel for how tall Wembanyama is when he posed for a photo with some Spurs legends, but now we know for sure.