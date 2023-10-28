 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 27, 2023

Victor Wembanyama pulled savage move on Dillon Brooks

October 27, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Victor Wembanyama points

Victor Wembanyama pulled a savage move on Dillon Brooks on Friday night.

Wembanyama had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his San Antonio Spurs’ 126-122 overtime win over the Houston Rockets at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. In overtime, Wembanyama made a baseline jumper over Brooks to put his Spurs up 113-111. After making the shot, Wembanyama pointed at Brooks as if to say “got you.”

Why might have Wembanyama been motivated to point at Brooks? When the new Rockets guard was asked ahead of the game for his thoughts on the Spurs center, Brooks said of Wemby that “he’s tall. That’s really it.”

Brooks had 17 points playing in just his second game with his new team. The former Memphis Grizzlies guard did have a good defensive moment on Wembanyama though.

It wasn’t all pointing and laughing for Wemby, but his team did get the win.

Article Tags

Dillon BrooksVictor Wembanyama
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus