Victor Wembanyama pulled savage move on Dillon Brooks

Victor Wembanyama pulled a savage move on Dillon Brooks on Friday night.

Wembanyama had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his San Antonio Spurs’ 126-122 overtime win over the Houston Rockets at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. In overtime, Wembanyama made a baseline jumper over Brooks to put his Spurs up 113-111. After making the shot, Wembanyama pointed at Brooks as if to say “got you.”

Wembanyama pointed at Dillon brooks after making this jumper!

Why might have Wembanyama been motivated to point at Brooks? When the new Rockets guard was asked ahead of the game for his thoughts on the Spurs center, Brooks said of Wemby that “he’s tall. That’s really it.”

Wemby pointed at Dillon Brooks after scoring over him towards the end of tonight's game

Brooks had 17 points playing in just his second game with his new team. The former Memphis Grizzlies guard did have a good defensive moment on Wembanyama though.

Dillon Brooks with the steal on Wembanyama and gets the layup on the other end

It wasn’t all pointing and laughing for Wemby, but his team did get the win.