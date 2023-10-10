Victor Wembanyama pulls disrespectful move on Chet Holmgren in first matchup

Monday’s showdown between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren was just as good as advertised.

The two star big men met for the very first time in a preseason matchup between Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs and Holmgren’s Oklahoma City Thunder. This time around, it was Wembanyama who won the battle.

In the opening minutes, Wembanyama had Holmgren one-on-one up top and put a move on him to get to the rim. Wembanyama finished the basket and drew the foul on Holmgren, who crumpled to the deck. To add insult to injury, Wembanyama then openly flexed his muscles to indicate that he was stronger than Holmgren.

Here is the video.

Victor Wembanyama flexing on Chet Holmgren after the and-one 👀 pic.twitter.com/YyEQmGFpDb — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 10, 2023

Holmgren did at least some kind of revenge later on in the quarter though. While not on Wembanyama, Holmgren converted an and-one bucket of his own on Wembanyama’s Spurs teammate Zach Collins and flexed right back (in the style of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders).

Chet Holmgren hit the "Shedeur" after the and-one 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0vXpV9R3ka — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 10, 2023

Regardless though, that was a well-timed troll by Wembanyama. He just revealed earlier this week that he had put on some major muscle recently (and probably feels that the lanky Holmgren still needs to do the same).

This won’t be the only time that we see a battle between Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. They will be the two leading contenders for NBA Rookie of the Year honors (since Holmgren missed his entire first season with a foot injury) and square off for the first time in an actual regular season game in Oklahoma City on Nov. 14.