Victor Wembanyama could not have picked a better Halloween costume

Victor Wembanyama can do athletic feats on the basketball court that nobody else can. Apparently, the Frenchman can also pull off Halloween costumes like nobody else can.

Wemby’s San Antonio Spurs take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The Spurs rookie walked into Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. wearing the perfect Slender Man costume.

The Slender Man is a fictional horror character that went viral on the internet in the early 2010s. The creepy figure is known for having a blank face and disproportionately long limbs.

Wembanyama had his face covered beneath a white mask just like the costume calls for. But despite the veiled look, the identity of the man in costume was unmistakable. You can see why:

Wemby as Slenderman for Halloween 👻 pic.twitter.com/wHWfjybW3g — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2023

Only the Spurs rookie has the insane proportions necessary to pull off the look to a tee. At 7’4″ with an 8-foot wingspan, Wembanyama is probably the closest human on the planet to the Slender Man’s freakish length.

Wemby’s physical attributes are just as much the stuff of nightmares on the hardwood. His unreal skill set on the court has even left some NBA players in disbelief while in-game.

Wembanyama looks scary as the Slender Man, but his potential ceiling in the NBA is arguably even more terrifying.