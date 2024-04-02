Victor Wembanyama addresses controversial move that got him fined

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama on Sunday claimed he didn’t have any ill intent when he discarded an important game ball.

Wembanyama was fined by the NBA after hurling the game ball of Friday’s Knicks-Spurs matchup into the stands at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The contest featured a career game from Jalen Brunson, who scored 61 points in a 130-126 Knicks overtime loss to the Spurs.

The Knicks needed to send a ball boy to retrieve the ball so that Brunson could get it back.

The Knicks sent a ball boy to retrieve Jalen Brunson's 61-point game ball and demanded Wemby get fined Petty af pic.twitter.com/WK0YXuBXQc — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) April 1, 2024

Wembanyama during his press conference Sunday was asked about the NBA punishing him for the incident.

“I remember players being fined for [throwing the ball into the stands], but they threw it always in a bad way. I threw it to make someone’s day,” said Wembanyama.

"I know players have gotten fined for throwing the ball in the stands before, but they did it with bad intent. I was just doing it to make someone's day." Victor Wembanyama on been fined $25,000 for throwing the ball into the stands 🗣️pic.twitter.com/UcDKA2CJxO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 1, 2024

Wembanyama likely didn’t mean to disrespect Brunson by discarding the game ball. Perhaps the adrenaline of pulling off a big-time win over a playoff team led to the moment.

Wemby also had a monster game in his own right. The Spurs star finished with 40 points, 20 rebounds, and 7 assists in the Spurs’ win.