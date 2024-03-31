Victor Wembanyama fined for his savage postgame celebration

Victor Wembanyama’s postgame celebration on Friday will leave him lighter in the pocket.

The NBA announced Sunday that Wembanyama has been fined $25,000 for throwing the ball into the stands at the conclusion of the San Antonio Spurs’ 130-126 overtime victory over the New York Knicks. The move was notable as the Spurs had just overcome a 61-point performance from Jalen Brunson to win the game.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/PHs1LYfEpd — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 31, 2024

To be clear, the fine comes from the act of throwing the ball into the stands, which the NBA takes a strict stance against. It has nothing to do with Brunson in particular.

It is another welcome-to-the-NBA moment for Wembanyama, as this is his first fine since entering the league. He will probably take it, as it came from a moment of passion following a big home win over a playoff team.