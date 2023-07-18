Victor Wembanyama gets funny local honor in San Antonio

Victor Wembanyama is getting the ultimate honor in San Antonio … sort of.

El Weinecero, a local hot dog business in the city, has decided to recognize the Spurs rookie star Wembanyama by naming a hot dog after him. They announced on Instagram this week that they are introducing “The Wembynaso” in honor of Wembanyama.

Shepard Price of the San Antonio Express-News reports that “The Wembynaso” is a huge hot dog that comes on its own custom serving tray. Among the goodies it is topped with are bacon, crispy fried onions, grilled onions, and Gruyere cheese sauce. To top it all off, “The Wembynaso” is served in an eight-inch baguette (and sells for $25).

The hot dog is fitting in a number of ways since Wembanyama stands 7-foot-5 and hails from France. He was also the No. 1 overall pick in last month’s draft and clearly has the talent to justify getting his own frank.

After Wembanyama’s stellar Summer League performance, fans may not be seeing much of him until the NBA season starts. But at least the local fans in San Antonio can satisfy their hunger for all things Wembanyama until then by paying a visit to El Weinecero.