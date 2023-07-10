Victor Wembanyama shares warning to the media

Victor Wembanyama has had about as busy of an offseason as an NBA rookie can have, and it sounds like he is planning to cut back on some responsibilities.

Wembanyama had an impressive performance in the San Antonio Spurs’ loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The No. 1 overall pick scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, which was a big improvement from his lackluster Summer League debut.

After the game, Wembanyama gave reporters a heads up that they probably are not going to have much access to him in the coming weeks.

Wembanyama: “I’m probably going to disappear from the media for the next month.” — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) July 10, 2023

What Wembanyama meant by that is that he wants to focus solely on basketball. He said being drafted first overall was a “special moment in my life” but that he wants the nonstop media tour to end.

“In the past month, I think basketball wasn't even 50% of my schedule. I can't stand it. I know it's a special moment in my life, but I'm glad it's over. I just wanna hoop.” Victor Wembanyama on the media tour and being able to focus on basketball now. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/E782jt5TFp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 10, 2023

Wembanyama admitted after his Summer League debut that he has a lot of work left to do. Spurs fans should view it as an encouraging sign that he wants to spend more time working on his game and less answering questions from the media.