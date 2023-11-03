Victor Wembanyama takes over during monster game for Spurs

Victor Wembanyama has been a 7’4″ solar eclipse against the Phoenix Suns just five games into his San Antonio Spurs career.

The Spurs rookie dominated the Suns Thursday night at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. to the tune of 38 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Wemby scored 10 points in the game’s final 4:12 to secure a Spurs victory after the Suns had battled back from 27 down.

Wembanyama hit the dagger three from the top of the key to give the Spurs a 10-point lead with just over two minutes left in the game.

probably my favorite sequence of the game; sochan blocks booker (after devin shit talks jeremy lol)– wemby proceeds to hit the 3-pt dagger over eubanks pic.twitter.com/quCJB0HQr3 — Bala 💫 (@BalaPattySZN) November 3, 2023

San Antonio also beat Phoenix in the same venue just two nights prior. Wemby scored the penultimate basket in that contest in what turned out to be a wild finish in favor of the Spurs (video here).

The Frenchman made all kinds of history Thursday with his performance. Wemby matched a rookie feat last done by Shaquille O’Neal back in 1992. He was also just three points shy of tying Spurs legend David Robinson for the most points in a single game score by a rookie in franchise history.

Victor Wembanyama is the first player with 100 points and 10 blocks in their first five career games since Shaquille O'Neal in 1992. His 38 points are tied for the 3rd-most in a game by a Spurs rookie all-time. Only David Robinson had reached that mark previously. pic.twitter.com/cO9AQZmAai — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 3, 2023

One major edge the Admiral had over Wemby as a rookie was age. The chiseled Robinson was already 24 years old when he played his first season for the Spurs due to two years of military service. Wembanyama doesn’t turn 20 until 2024.

Wembanyama’s 38-10-2 stat line would be special for any player at any age. But only two other teenagers have posted similar numbers in a single game — LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Since blocks were tracked in 1973-74, only 3 teenagers have recorded 35+ PTS, 10+ REB, and 2+ BLK in a game. LeBron James (38/10/3 – 2004)

Kevin Durant (42/13/2 – 2008)

Victor Wembanyama (38/10/2 – 2023) pic.twitter.com/eObv6dgglM — NBA History (@NBAHistory) November 3, 2023

The Spurs star averaged 20.6 points and 8.0 rebounds through his first 5 NBA games.