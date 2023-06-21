 Skip to main content
Victor Wembanyama has bold quote about his draft hype

June 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Victor Wembanyama holds the ball

Victor Wembanyama is the most hyped NBA Draft prospect in years, but you would not know it from listening to him talk.

Wembanyama, the expected first overall pick in Thursday’s draft, was asked Wednesday if he thinks some of the hype has gone too far. The French center matter-of-factly responded no, mostly because his own expectations are just as high.

“I don’t let this, all this stuff, get into my head because I got such high expectations for myself that I’m immune to all this stuff. So I really don’t care,” Wembanyama said, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Being “immune” to this level of hype is easier said than done. That said, he has backed it up so far. He does not seem overawed by what is happening to him, and he handled his level of celebrity in France with little issue.

The question for Wembanyama is how he and everyone around him will respond if he has a rough stretch early in his career. Still, there is no reason to believe that he won’t be a success eventually.

Wembanyama is all but certain to be picked first by the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. After that, he says we will get a glimpse of him before the preseason, despite some previous reports to the contrary.

