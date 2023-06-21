Victor Wembanyama rebuts report about his offseason plans

Basketball fans are wondering when they will get a chance to see Victor Wembanyama on an NBA court, and that opportunity may come sooner than many expected.

A recent report claimed Wembanyama was not planning to play in NBA Summer League games, as the San Antonio Spurs do not want to overwork the soon-to-be No. 1 overall draft pick. According to Wembanyama, that report is inaccurate.

Wembanyama told reporters on Wednesday that he will play in the Summer League.

"I'll be playing in the summer league." Victor Wembanyama playing in Summer League confirmed

Wembanyama said last week that he plans to play “a little bit” in the Summer League, so his comments on Wednesday were further confirmation.

The Spurs are scheduled to participate in the California Classic Summer League in Sacramento on July 3 and 5. If Wembanyama doesn’t participate in that event, then he would likely play in the more high-profile Las Vegas league, which runs from July 7-17.

Wembanyama just finished the season with his French club, Metropolitan 92. The 19-year-old also may play for the French national team this summer. It would not be a surprise if the Spurs heavily limit him during the Summer League, but the 7-foot-5 prospect clearly does not intend to sit out altogether.