Victor Wembanyama was drawing at Gramercy Park in New York before Game 3

What does Victor Wembanyama do to keep himself busy between NBA Finals games? He hits up the local public park as anyone else would, of course.

Wembanyama was captured on video sitting on a park bench at Gramercy Park in Manhattan, N.Y. He appeared to be drawing while on the bench, and he appeared to be sitting next to his sister.

Wembanyama is known for taking in the sites much like a tourist in the city. He has been seen playing chess in the park in New York as well.

Wemby has been averaging 23.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game this postseason. His San Antonio Spurs entered Monday’s Game 3 trailing the New York Knicks 2-0 in the NBA Finals. Some might say that he wasn’t focus on the game the way he should be. But Wembanyama knows what he needs to do to get himself ready to play basketball. Sometimes enjoying himself off the court, by simply taking in the city and enjoying the park, can be relaxing and put him in the right mental state before he competes.

Wembanyama enters Game 3 looking to make up for his turnover at the end of Game 2 that helped the Knicks win the contest.