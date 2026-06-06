Video shows what Victor Wembanyama saw on his crucial turnover

New video showed what unfolded before San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama ’s crucial turnover in the final minute of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Wembanyama was responsible for a brutal turnover with less than 15 seconds to go in the Spurs’ 105-104 loss to the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Tex. on Friday. A new video angle showed precisely what Wembanyama did and did not see when making his ill-fated pass to Stephon Castle .

Castle breaks toward the frontcourt and looks to Wembanyama for a few moments, before apparently becoming convinced that the ball was not coming his way. Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reads the game perfectly and jumps up to take advantage of the miscommunication and grab the steal.

Ridiculously good angle to see what happened there pic.twitter.com/Gu9wxCKZd3 — Michael Fiddle (@FiddlesPicks) June 6, 2026

Wembanyama definitely had a moment to find Castle if he wanted to, but he waited too long to attempt the pass. He almost seemed as if he was in two minds of whether to pass it or try and lead the break. One can argue that is precisely why coach Mitch Johnson should have called timeout to settle things down and draw up a play.

Wembanyama took responsibility for the turnover after the game, but to most, this was a sign of his inexperience coming into play at the worst possible moment. This will probably make him better down the road, but that does not help him much right now.