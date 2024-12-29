Victor Wembanyama’s chess challenge sets internet ablaze

Victor Wembanyama switched sports on Saturday after the San Antonio Spurs played back-to-back road games in New York.

It all started on Friday when the Spurs star asked his fans on X about the best chess spots in New York City. The next morning, Wemby shared his location and challenged his fans to a game of chess.

“Who wants to meet me at the SW corner of Washington Square Park to play chess? Im [sic] there,” wrote Wembanyama.

Who wants to meet me at the SW corner of Washington Square park to play chess? Im there — Wemby (@wemby) December 28, 2024

True to his word, the Frenchman showed up ready to play. Several fans braved the rain and icy winds to either play Wemby or watch him take on all comers.

POV: You’re playing chess with @wemby on a Saturday morning in Washington Square Park ♟️🗽 pic.twitter.com/gnxdvPE69l — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2024

“I don’t know. I was just feeling like it. That’s enough of a reason. It was a lot of fun. I learned a lot.”

Wembanyama added that he lost games against two professional chess players. But he did beat his little brother Oscar Wembanyama, who has become a viral sensation in his own right.

"I don’t know. I was just feeling like it." -Wemby on why he decided to play chess with fans at Washington Square Park 😅🔥 (w/ @mollyhannahm) pic.twitter.com/JkQYOFEagz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2024

Wembanyama has the height and length that makes him perfect for the game of basketball. But that has hardly stopped him from trying out different things where his size does not matter as much. The Spurs superstar is clearly a man of many talents.