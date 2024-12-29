 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 28, 2024

Victor Wembanyama’s chess challenge sets internet ablaze

December 28, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Article Tags

Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama looks ahead

Jan 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles before their game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama switched sports on Saturday after the San Antonio Spurs played back-to-back road games in New York.

It all started on Friday when the Spurs star asked his fans on X about the best chess spots in New York City. The next morning, Wemby shared his location and challenged his fans to a game of chess.

“Who wants to meet me at the SW corner of Washington Square Park to play chess? Im [sic] there,” wrote Wembanyama.

True to his word, the Frenchman showed up ready to play. Several fans braved the rain and icy winds to either play Wemby or watch him take on all comers.

“I don’t know. I was just feeling like it. That’s enough of a reason. It was a lot of fun. I learned a lot.”

Wembanyama added that he lost games against two professional chess players. But he did beat his little brother Oscar Wembanyama, who has become a viral sensation in his own right.

Wembanyama has the height and length that makes him perfect for the game of basketball. But that has hardly stopped him from trying out different things where his size does not matter as much. The Spurs superstar is clearly a man of many talents.

comments powered by Disqus