Victor Wembanyama pulls savage move after spoiling Jalen Brunson’s 61-point night

Victor Wembanyama probably isn’t getting an invite to Jalen Brunson’s next birthday bash. The San Antonio Spurs rookie played spoiler Friday during the biggest scoring night of Brunson’s career.

Brunson erupted for a career-high 61 points in a 120-116 overtime loss to the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

But after Wembanyama’s squad secured the win in OT, the Frenchman threw the game ball — which Brunson may have wanted to keep — into the stands.

Wemby spoiled Jalen Brunson's 61pt game then threw the game ball into the crowd

Brunson did all he could to try to nab a road win during his career night. But Wembanyama was arguably just as impressive with 40 points, 20 rebounds, and 7 assists on 13/22 shooting. Wemby’s 40-20 stat line has not been done by any rookie since Shaq in 1993.

Wemby also sank an absurd step-back three to give the Spurs a 128-124 lead with a minute left in OT.

40/20/7 Victor Wembanyama just became the first rookie with 40/20 since Shaquille O'Neal in 1993. Wemby also had 7 assists. Remarkable performance by one of the NBA's greatest players already.

The Spurs’ win Friday was their third in a row, which marked the first such streak in Wembanyama’s career.

Given how otherworldly Wemby’s flashes of brilliance have been this season, it’s clear that the Spurs star will be piling on more wins sooner rather than later.