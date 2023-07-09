Anticipated Victor Wembanyama-Scoot Henderson clash at NBA Summer League will not happen

Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson — one of the most highly anticipated NBA Summer League matchups in recent memory — won’t be lighting up any Las Vegas marquees in the near future.

Wemby’s San Antonio Spurs and Scoot’s Portland Trail Blazers are set to clash on Sunday. However, Henderson will reportedly sit out the contest in order to nurse an ailing shoulder injury, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick, will sit out Sunday’s marquee matchup against No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio Spurs to rest shoulder, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/iRWiHWYMHb — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 9, 2023

Henderson suffered the injury during his summer league debut against the Houston Rockets on Friday. Given how cautious NBA teams get when it comes to their top picks, there’s a possibility that the Blazers sit Henderson out for the rest of the summer. Before the G League Ignite product exited Friday’s contest for good in the third quarter, he managed to tally 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists, including several highlight plays to keep Blazers fans satiated until the 2023-24 season begins.

Wembanyama didn’t have as smooth of a start to his summer league stint, finishing with 9 points and 8 rebounds on 2-of-13 shooting from the field. The Spurs rookie knows there’s a lot of work still left to be done to reach his full potential.

While summer league watchers won’t be treated to a Victor vs. Scoot spectacle, the two have faced off before in an exhibition game between G League Ignite and Wemby’s former squad Mets 92 back in October. Given how hard Henderson went at Wembanyama in that game, perhaps the Blazers opting to sit Scoot on Sunday is partly to protect their star from himself.